Prince Harry’s life looks like an ‘empty shell’ without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry allegedly see life without Meghan Markle by his side.



These admissions have been shared by a celebrity psychic who bases these claims off his Prince Harry’s ‘practical Virgo’ self which is pretty ‘grounded’.

She started by saying, “Prince Harry is a practical Virgo, which means that he is a pragmatic man who thrives on communication and interpersonal relationships.”

“He loves people and enjoys matching the right person with the right project. Virgos are earth signs which means they’re very grounded, and ordinary things make them feel most alive – a strong cup of coffee, a hill walk, a hug.”

“His Venus is in Libra, just like his father’s," she added. "This astrological placement tells us that Harry will always pick a partner who is loving and elegant, and he won’t be able to enjoy life without her.”

These admissions have come shortly after Prince William celebrated five years of marriage with Kate Middleton, all while ‘widely in love’.

even royal commentator Kinsey Schofield spoke to OK magazine and admitted that Prince Harry appears ‘ever smitten’ with Meghan Markle.

She even told the outlet, “Prince Harry is still wild about Meghan. He will do whatever it takes to keep her happy.”