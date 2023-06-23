Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘jinxed’ their ‘fledgling media career’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently being ridiculed for having completely ‘jinxed’ the fledgling media career they’ve been working on.

These accusations against the Sussexes have been issued by royal commentator and expert Richard Eden.

According to a report by Perthnow, Mr Eden claimed, “Barely a week after their $20 million deal with Spotify was ditched by ‘mutual agreement’ — following a solitary series of a much-trumpeted podcast — might Prince Harry and Meghan feel their fledgling media career is jinxed?”



“I ask only because of developments at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. I can reveal that it has refused to grant them exclusive rights to ‘Archetypes’ — the name Meghan chose for the podcast — because of the ‘likelihood of confusion’ with an existing trademark.”

“Displaying their habitual ambition, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had sought exclusive use of ‘Archetypes’ in numerous categories, such as ‘downloadable audio recordings and podcasts’, for anything concerning the ‘cultural treatment of women and stereotypes facing women’.”