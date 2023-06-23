Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are doing ‘no favors’ for themselves

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly ‘doing themselves no favors at all’.

These accusations against the Sussexes have been issued by royal commentator and expert Richard Eden.

According to a report by Perthnow, Mr Eden claimed, “Meghan and Harry did themselves no favors by failing to sign their own application — which was reason enough for it to fail.”

Not to mention, “Oddly, exactly the same mistake was made a year ago when Meghan applied to reactivate ‘The Tig’ trademark".

"The name she favored for the lifestyle blog she wrote before marrying Harry, on which she puffed everything from her favorite wines to the holidays, which had given her the most pleasure," she referenced before concluding.