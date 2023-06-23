Meghan Markle is in desperate need to ‘take a walk back through time’

Royal experts have just urged Meghan Markle to revisit her past in order to secure Prince Harry’s future in the US.

These claims and admissions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been made by royal commentator Mary Madigan.

She first claimed, “Meghan’s future requires her to revisit her almost-influencer past. You see, before Meghan met Harry, she was an Instagram girly.”



According to a report by News.com.au, “She loved a very obvious filter, a pretend casual pose and she even took photos of herself kissing products.”

Even now, “the woman was one bad day away from wearing cat ears.”

“It was an era that she’s since scrubbed from the internet because she got fancy and married a prince.”

Before concluding she also said, “Yet it is an era that she’s going to have to revisit – and with gusto, so “someone get this woman a curling wand to spruik ASAP,” Ms Madigan added before signing off.