Meghan Markle knows ‘millions of dollars are on the line now’: ‘She’s shivering’

Experts have just ridiculed Meghan Markle for allegedly ‘shivering in her cashmere jumper’ from Spotify stress

By Web Desk
June 23, 2023

Experts believe Meghan Markle is surely already “shivering in her 100 per cent cashmere jumper from the stress.”

These claims and admissions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been made by royal commentator Mary Madigan.

She started the conversation off by saying, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a tough couple of weeks.”

According to News.com.au, “Spotify has canned them and they are now plagued by rumours that Netflix is about to give them the flick. Millions of dollars are on the line.”

Before concluding she also went on to reference the Duchess' potential reaction to it all and admitted, “It’s enough to have Meghan shivering in her 100 per cent cashmere jumper from the stress of it all.”