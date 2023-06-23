Britney Spears beams with happiness in new adorable snaps with Sam Asghari

Britney Spears shared adorable photos with her husband Sam Asghari on social media amid divorce rumours.

The Toxic singer dropped loved-up snaps on her Instagram account featuring her and the aspiring actor posed for the camera in three different photos.

Donning red top with white shorts, Spears exuded happy vibes and looked smitten with the Hot Seat actor who looked dapper in olive green shirt with denim jacket.

Spears shared a red apple emoji in the caption of the post, the comments of which she has turned off since her followers started sharing bizarre theories about her life.

This comes after a report revealed that despite going through some challenges, the couple is still adamant on making their marriage work.



In an interview with Us Weekly, a source said that the popstar and Asghari “have their ups and downs, but nobody can deny they love each other very much.”

The source noted that Spears and Asghari are “determined to make their marriage work” despite speculations about their troubled relationship.

Ever since the couple got married, there have been rumours about Asghari being unfaithful to Spears with some claiming that he is using the singer for her money.

Fueling speculations, a documentary made on Spears live by TMZ claimed that things have gotten so bad between the two that Spears was pushed to the point of getting physical with the model.

It further claimed that there have been several screaming matches between Spears and Asghari, with security being forced to intervene at multiple points.

Additionally, there have been concerns about Spears’ life from her fans and followers, who believe that she is still sick and may be put under conservatorship again by her family and husband.