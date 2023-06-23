Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice drop new song 'Barbie World' featuring Aqua

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice have released their new single ‘Barbie world’ for the soundtrack of the upcoming Barbie movie, directed by Greta Gerwig.



The track which is inspired by Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ also features the original. ‘Barbie World’ is the fourth track to be released from the official Barbie album.

Aqua, Minaj, and Ice Spice also collaborated on a remix of "Princess Diana," which reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs chart and No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart, making history as the first co-billed women to achieve such success in the chart's 34-year history.

Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie movie is set to hit theaters across the country on July 21, accompanied by a star-studded soundtrack. Meanwhile Nicki Minaj has also unveiled her upcoming album, slated for release on October 20, marking her much-awaited comeback after a five-year hiatus.

Both Minaj and Ice Spice shared teasers on their social media, with Minaj playfully stating, "It's BARBIE B!CH‼ If you still in doubt," and Ice Spice captioning hers as "bad like da barbie."