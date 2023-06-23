Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend reacts to death of Titanic sub passengers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Misan Harriman has reacted after submersible carrying five people on a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic was found in pieces from a "catastrophic implosion" that killed everyone aboard.



Taking to Instagram, the royal couple’s friend shared a photo of all five passengers saying “Sigh..:: RIP and condolences to all of their families.”

Five men on missing Titanic sub confirmed dead after debris reveals ‘catastrophic implosion.’

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet ‘have sadly been lost.’

Earlier, OceanGate, the owner of the Titan submersible, said Thursday that all passengers of the Titanic-bound submersible have “sadly been lost,” CNN reported on Thursday.

"We grieve the loss of life," CNN reported OceanGate as saying.

OceanGate Expeditions charges $250,000 for a seat on the sub.