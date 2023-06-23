Gwen Stefani drops new romantic anthem 'True Babe' after two-year hiatus

Gwen Stefani has made a comeback with a new song called "True Babe" after a gap of almost two years since her last single, "Slow Clap," featuring Saweetie, which was released in 2021.



For her latest track, Stefani collaborated with Swedish production duo Jack & Coke, as well as Los Angeles-based rock songwriter and producer KThrash.

The song celebrates the joy of being in a romantic relationship and wanting to spend every moment with the person you love. Stefani's pre-chorus lyrics express a desire to attend her partner's shows, wake up in their clothes, and enjoy a tipsy evening together.

The catchy chorus showcases her signature vocal style, singing about the truth and comfort she finds sleeping next to her beloved.

Recently, Stefani headlined the 2023 BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California, sharing the stage with the Black Keys and the Black Crowes. She is scheduled to perform at several European and UK festivals throughout the summer, concluding her tour with an appearance at the BST Hyde Park Festival in London, alongside P!nk.

Additionally, Stefani has announced her return as a coach on the 24th season of The Voice, joining Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and John Legend.

