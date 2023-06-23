NBA draft: Wembanyama's dream comes true as No. 1 pick by Spurs

Victor Wembanyama, a 19-year-old basketball prodigy from France. lemonde.fr/

Victor Wembanyama, a 19-year-old basketball prodigy from France, has achieved a historic milestone by being selected as the top pick in the NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

The towering 7ft 4in (2.24m) teenager's arrival in the league has sparked wild celebrations and immense anticipation, as he is widely regarded as a once-in-a-generation talent.

Wembanyama's selection by the Spurs was hardly a surprise, as the team had secured the coveted No. 1 draft position last month. However, the confirmation of his status as the top pick still brought tears of joy to the talented player. "Just accomplishing something that I've been dreaming about my whole life," Wembanyama said emotionally after the announcement.

Often compared to basketball icon LeBron James, Wembanyama's exceptional skills and potential have generated tremendous excitement among fans and experts alike. San Antonio supporters packed the AT&T Center, the team's home arena, to witness the draft ceremony and erupted with delight when his selection was confirmed. The streets of San Antonio were filled with jubilant fans, honking car horns to celebrate the arrival of the highly sought-after young talent.

"I'm going to give 100 percent, make all that's in my power to make this franchise win, to have an impact on the franchise and the fan base and the community," Wembanyama vowed, expressing his commitment to the Spurs and their supporters.

While basking in the glory of being the No. 1 draft pick, Wembanyama remains grounded and focused on the challenges ahead. With a humble and relaxed demeanor, he confidently embraces his role as a star both on and off the court. "I know I can bring so much more than just basketball to a franchise," Wembanyama noted.

Leading the San Antonio Spurs is legendary coach Gregg Popovich, who has guided the team to five NBA Championships during his illustrious tenure. Popovich expressed his excitement about having Wembanyama on board, but declined comparisons to past greats, stressing his desire for Wembanyama to forge his own path.

If Wembanyama lives up to the sky-high expectations surrounding him, he has the potential to become one of the faces of the NBA for years to come, filling the void left by aging superstars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

The NBA has already witnessed the "Wembanyama effect," with increased interest on streaming platforms and social media platforms. NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum acknowledged the immense promise of the young player, saying, "Victor is an incredibly promising young player who seemingly has all the attributes of a true game-changer."

As Wembanyama embarks on his NBA journey with the San Antonio Spurs, basketball enthusiasts eagerly await the emergence of this extraordinary talent, hoping he will fulfill his immense potential and leave an indelible mark on the sport.