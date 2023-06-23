Cameron Diaz 'clueless' about 'Back in Action' after Jamie Foxx health scare

Cameron Diaz also had a tinge of 'guilt' for not sorting out differences with Jamie Foxx before hospitalization

Cameron Diaz is making her comeback on Jamie Foxx's insistence in Back in Action after announcing retirement in 2018.

However, the film's fate hangs in the balance despite completion after the Django Unchained star hospitalization drama.

Sources told Daily Mail the upcoming movie is facing "major setbacks in post-production," leading The Holiday star to be "clueless" about the future of the film.

"Honestly, she is not sure what is going on with Back In Action and isn't very proud of it, considering there was so much drama even before Jamie was hospitalized," the tipster tattled to the tabloid.

Additionally, the movie's lead stars had a fallout on set, leading Diaz to feel a "tremendous sense of guilt" as she has "not been able to make amends," according to the report.

Further, John Boyega, the 55-year-old fellow star in Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone, also told Entertainment Tonight at the movie's premier, "No one has heard from Jamie. I wanted him to show up here, but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with. I just wish him all the best."

"I've been calling, I'm just gonna keep on calling," the Star Wars star added, "He better pick up. Come on, Jamie!"

The British tabloid also reported that Foxx's family members were seen visiting a Chicago medical facility that "specializes in treatment for adults with 'severe complex conditions', including stroke recovery."