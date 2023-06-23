Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner spat worsens amid court battle

Kevin Costner is having an ugly divorce battle with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, as a once-loving couple is getting at each other throats.
In a recent court filing, as per the Los Angeles Times, the estranged wife said the Yellowstone star hurriedly informed about the divorce to their children on a Zoom call, barring her from the meeting.
"After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present," Baumgartner claimed in the official records.
"I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later."
According to NBC News, the former model also claimed that his former hubby raked in $1.5 million monthly, from which she asked that the 68-year-old provide $248,000 per month in child support for their three kids to cover the cost of their school, healthcare, etc.
"I realize that our lifestyle is extraordinary. I appreciate how very blessed we are to live this way," she wrote. "It's important to not only to provide a warm and comfortable home for our children but to also teach them family values and gratitude."
The handbag designer also added that she did not pick up any professional work since her first child's birth; due to this, she is devoid of any income.
Earlier, Costner filed documents revealing that he would provide $200,000 for moving fees and insurance of his kids' mother for the next year, but the Oscar winner claimed Baumgartner has declined to leave their shared home.
In May, Baumgartner went for a divorce to end their 18-year union due to irreconcilable differences.
For her latest track, Stefani collaborated with Swedish production duo Jack & Coke, as well as KThrash
The track which is inspired by Aqua’s ‘Barbie Girl’ also features the original
Al Pacino has no plans to marry his baby mama Noor Alfallah after birth of their son, source
Tiffany Watson revealed the name of baby boy Jude Maximus McGeehan
OceanGate Expeditions charges $250,000 for a seat on Titanic sub
Mod Sun weighs in on his brand-new music release following the split from Avril Lavigne