Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner spat worsens amid court battle

Christine Baumgartner called it quits with Kevin Costner due to irreconcilable differences

Kevin Costner is having an ugly divorce battle with his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, as a once-loving couple is getting at each other throats.

In a recent court filing, as per the Los Angeles Times, the estranged wife said the Yellowstone star hurriedly informed about the divorce to their children on a Zoom call, barring her from the meeting.



"After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present," Baumgartner claimed in the official records.

"I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later."

According to NBC News, the former model also claimed that his former hubby raked in $1.5 million monthly, from which she asked that the 68-year-old provide $248,000 per month in child support for their three kids to cover the cost of their school, healthcare, etc.

"I realize that our lifestyle is extraordinary. I appreciate how very blessed we are to live this way," she wrote. "It's important to not only to provide a warm and comfortable home for our children but to also teach them family values and gratitude."



The handbag designer also added that she did not pick up any professional work since her first child's birth; due to this, she is devoid of any income.

Earlier, Costner filed documents revealing that he would provide $200,000 for moving fees and insurance of his kids' mother for the next year, but the Oscar winner claimed Baumgartner has declined to leave their shared home.

In May, Baumgartner went for a divorce to end their 18-year union due to irreconcilable differences.