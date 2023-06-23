'The Last Of Us' creator confirms a MAJOR rumour

Initially, Pedro Pascal dates were unavailable for 'The Last Of Us'

Pedro Pascal might not become fan-favorite Joel in The Last Of Us if Matthew McConaughey said 'yes' to the role.

As the showrunner of the hit-HBO drama, Craig Mazin confirmed the rumors on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that the True Detective star was approached for the role.

"I actually never talked to Mahershala," he confirmed.

"I did talk to Matthew. I wouldn't say that it was serious; it was more of just like, 'Hey, here's something we can talk about.'"

Further, the writer explained, "Initially, Pedro was on our list from the start, but we were told that he was unavailable.

And then, as we were kinda floundering around a little bit, I got a call from his agent who said, 'You know, he actually might be available.'"

Earlier, the series actor Jeffrey Pierce, best known for voicing Tommy in video games, told The Direct, "I think initially they had talked to Mahershala Ali about playing Joel, which is an obvious cue that I'm not gonna play Tommy."