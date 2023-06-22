Beyoncé melts fans hearts after money donation to Nigerian restaurant

Beyoncé has melted fans’ hearts after she donated $ 10,182 to a Nigerian restaurant in North London.



According to Daily Mail, Chuku’s, a Nigerian tapas restaurant in Tottenham, run by brother and sister duo Emeka and Ifeyinwa Frederik, were reportedly one of 10 winners to get a grant by the singer this month.

It is reported that the songstress’ foundation BeyGOOD promised to donate a share of $1 million to ten businesses in cities around the world as part of her Renaissance World Tour.

The Nigerian restaurant faced tough time and was at risk due to rising energy bills.

The sibling duo that owned Chuku were only part of two per cent of winners at The Black Parade Small Business Impact Luncheon.

After the win, Chuku co-founder Emeka said, “This grant couldn’t be more welcome.”

“Chuku’s, like other restaurants that don’t have a financial reserve, has been battered by lockdowns and the cost of living crisis,” added Emeka.