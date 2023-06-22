Prince William donated his hard-earned £40,000 to charity

Prince William is being praised for a good deed, which according to an author, he performed a decade ago.

The Prince of Wales reportedly donated his entire salary to a charity when he was flying for the East Anglian Air Ambulance in 2013.

His pay was £40,000 before tax which he gave to the charity, according to author Robert Jobson's book "William at 40: The Making of Modern Monarch".

William became the Prince of Wales after the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in September last year.

William celebrated his 41st birthday on Wednesday, with thousands of people taking to social media to wish him.

The Royal Family’s official Instagram shared an image of the Prince of Wales and King Charles to wish him on his birthday.

Prince William and his brother Prince Harry developed serious differences after the Duke of Sussex's marriage to former US actress Meghan Markle.

The Prince of Wales was criticized by his younger brother in his book titled Spare.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settled in the United States with their two children.