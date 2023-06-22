Queen Rania observes discrimination in world's response to missing Titanic sub, Greece ship capsize

Jordan's Queen Rania observed discrimination in the world's response to two tragedies that rocked the world this month.
Using her Instagram stories, she shared a widely circulated image depicting a migrant ship that capsized off Greece with hundreds of people on board and the Titanic submersible that went missing on Sunday with five people on board.
"Two tragic situations, two very different global responses. Every human life is worth saving," read the message written on the image shared by Queen Rania.
Meanwhile, a massive search and rescue effort for the missing submersible near the wreck of the Titanic was in a critical stage, with oxygen supplies for the five people aboard expected to run out on Thursday.
Coast guard officials insisted they remained "hopeful," with a surge of assets and experts joining the operation and sonar picking up unidentified underwater noises, but the challenge of locating and recovering the crew alive appeared increasingly formidable.
