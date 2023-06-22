Bethenny Frankel flays trolls over diamond ring post

Bethenny Frankel Shutterstock

Bethenny Frankel, a former cast member of Real Housewives of New York City, claps back at trolls who criticised her for being arrogant and braggy for showing off her magnificent diamond ring.

Frankel was spotted jokingly contrasting her massive 10-carat diamond ring with lighter rings in an Instagram video.

Shortly after sharing the video on Tuesday, she received harsh criticism from critics.

Bethenny took to the comments section on Wednesday to defend herself, suggesting that haters should talk to a professional, if her ring made them feel jealous.

Frankel, 52, fired back at the trolls replying several of them in comments section of her post.

In response to comment of a troll preferring smaller rings instead of huge ones, the celebrity stated, “You are in no danger of getting the big one.”

One netizen wrote that it amazes her how rich keeps getting richer. She also asked the ‘Skinnygirl’ CEO to use her money from the ring to help others.

Frankel clapped back at her stating, “Go to a shelter and do something about it, help some people maybe.”

While responding to a comment, “Money Talks and wealth whispers” she said “Yes it does but not on social media.”

She also assured the ones worried about her safety after publicizing such an expensive ring stating, “Jewelry is kept in a vault.”

The former reality star is wearing this ring since proposal from Bernon in March 21. The rings estimated cost is in seven figures, reports Pagesix.