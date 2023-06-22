King Charles III responds to Camilla's order by saying "Oh deary me"

King Charles III and his wife Queen Camilla were joined by senior members of the royal family as the couple greeted thousands of fans who celebrated the official birthday of the newly crowned British monarch.



The 74-year-old monarch appeared to be very loving and caring husband as he made a cheeky response to his wife Camilla as they appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the Trooping the Colour parade.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman has highlighted the moment in conversation with The Mirror.

Charles' wife Camilla was seen placing a hand on the King's shoulder for support, seemingly giving him an order, according to Jeremy Freeman.

The lip leader told the outlet that Camilla, 75, said: "Don't walk away, you know I can't walk on my throne/own." To which, Prince William and Harry's father replied, "Oh deary me."

The King, according to the body language expert, appeared to be "masking a smile".

She added that the look on the monarch's face showed that he didn't "want to be there". It was King Charles III's first official birthday parade as sovereign.

The balcony appearance followed a traditional parade and changing of the guard. King Charles was joined by Prince William, Prince Edward and Princess Anne to enjoy the historic moment of his new reign.