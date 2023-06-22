Meghan Markle is a ‘bit overdone’ like the ‘State of Liberty’

Experts believe Meghan Markle ‘incoming middle age makes her look like a bit overdone’ like the ‘State of Liberty’.

Royal commentator and expert Petronella Wyatt made these admissions and claims regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The converastion arose once Ms Wyatt began referencing Meghan Markle’s rumored collaboration with Dior and admitted that “this is beneficial for all concerned.”

Especially since “social media and our preoccupation with fame without achievement has made Meghan a sort of institution to the young of America and elsewhere, like the Statue of Liberty.”

According to The Telegraph, she said, Meghan Markle is “like that monument, she is a bit overdone and is suspected to have undergone minor renovation."

However, “Doubtless her admirers would say that age cannot wither her, nor custom stale her infinite variety. But she is approaching early middle age.”

“Of course custom has bashed her about a bit,” regardless and “yet the true puzzle is why this professional uplifter wears Dior at all?”