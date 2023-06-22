Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘under no obligation to country or to state’

Experts believe Meghan Markle are ‘under no obligation to country or to state’ and don’t need to act any particular kind of way.

Royal commentator and expert Petronella Wyatt made these admissions and claims regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She started off by saying, “Like most people in 21st century democracies, Harry and Meghan stand under no obligation to country or to state.”



According to The Telegraph, “They are transient and lack a goal. And yet they are relatable to so many young people because their aspirations are essentially the same.”

“Our youngsters no longer dream of glory, or even service, in the way their grandparents did, but of a heaven paved with gold and precious stones and the latest Lady Dior mini bag in mauve leather and beige rattan.”

“What this age really needs is a sense of liberty. We produce occasional libertarians, just as tyrannies produced regicides, but we assassinate them publicly and then cancel their thoughts.”

“Our libido for the ugly stares back at us in the form of our politicians, our heroes, our gods, and in Harry and Meghan, who are I’m a Celebrity’s answer to The Tudors.”