Nine Perfect Strangers renewed for season 2, Nicole Kidman returns as lead

Hulu has officially renewed Nine Perfect Strangers for Season 2, as confirmed today.
Back in May 2022, Variety reported that the show was in talks for a return, but no casting details were confirmed at the time. Now, it has been confirmed that Nicole Kidman will reprise her role as resort director Masha in addition to serving as an executive producer.
Sources reveal that Murray Bartlett, known for his breakout performances in White Lotus and The Last of Us, is close to finalizing a deal to star in Season 2. This opportunity will further solidify Bartlett's relationship with Hulu, following his recent role in the streaming platform's limited series.
The second season of Nine Perfect Strangers will also see the addition of talented actors Liv Ullmann, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson Sellers, and Aras Aydin.
