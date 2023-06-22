Oscars new rules for best picture disregard micro-budget filmmakers

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that starting in 2024, films will need a longer theatrical release to be eligible for the Best Picture Oscar.

The new requirements aim to support movie theaters and highlight the distinction between big and small screen productions.

Under the new rules approved by the Academy's board of governors, films will have to meet additional theatrical standards for Best Picture eligibility.

After an initial qualifying run of one week in one of the approved U.S. cities, a film must have an expanded theatrical release of seven days, consecutively or non-consecutively, in at least 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets within 45 days of the initial release in 2024.

For late-in-the-year films with expansions after January 10, 2025, distributors must submit their release plans to the Academy for verification.

Late-in-the-year films must include a planned expanded theatrical run to be completed no later than January 24, 2025. Non-U.S. territory releases can count towards two of the required 10 markets, with the qualifying non-U.S. markets being the top 15 international theatrical markets and the film's home territory.

While major Hollywood studios are likely to meet these requirements without difficulty, the impact is expected to be felt more by small streaming platforms, independent filmmakers, and overseas distributors who generally have shorter theatrical runs in major cities.

The Academy's CEO, Bill Kramer, and President, Janet Yang, expressed their hope that the expanded theatrical footprint will increase global film visibility and encourage audiences to experience movies in a traditional theater setting.

“As we do every year, we have been reviewing and assessing our theatrical eligibility requirements for the Oscars,” academy chief executive Bill Kramer and academy president Janet Yang said in a joint statement.

“In support of our mission to celebrate and honor the arts and sciences of moviemaking, it is our hope that this expanded theatrical footprint will increase the visibility of films worldwide and encourage audiences to experience our artform in a theatrical setting. Based on many conversations with industry partners, we feel that this evolution benefits film artists and movie lovers alike.”

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) praised the Academy's decision, acknowledging the importance of theatrical exhibition for appreciating movies as an art form.