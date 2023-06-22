Sharmila Tagore believes today 'TV serials portray women as women’s worst enemies'

Sharmila Tagore is a member of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC)

Sharmila Tagore has shared her opinion over the content made on Television nowadays.

Tagore, who herself is a member of Broadcasting Content Complaints Council (BCCC) shared her opinion over the same while talking to ETimes.

According to her: “The content TV is offering today is quite regressive’. Most TV serials portray women as women’s worst enemies, and that is so unfortunate. The government does keep a tab on this, and then it finally comes to us.”

The Break Ke Baad actress further added: “Sometimes, we call the show makers, asking them to tweak or remove certain objectionable portions. But, producers mostly refuse to budge, as commerce often overrides logic."

The veteran went to say that even if she is not working in films today, it does not mean she has retired.

“I may not have been acting, but I was speaking about cinema on different forums. You don’t have to be at the pinnacle of your career, but at every stage, if you can speak up and make your presence felt, that’s what makes the difference.”

Sharmila Tagore is one of the finest actors of the Hindi cinema. She remained away from the limelight for a very long time. But she recently made her comeback with an OTT film Gulmohar along with Manoj Bajpayee, reports News 18.