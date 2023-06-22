Prince Harry is ‘hurting’ Archie, Lilibet with his ‘childish delusions’

Experts are of the growing opinion that Prince Harry is undeniably hurting Archie and Lilibet with his ‘childish’ delusions into his own paternity.



These thoughts and admissions have been brought to light by mental health specialist, Dr. Gilda Carle.

He started the conversation off by referencing Prince Harry’s memoir Spare which points to sentiments of being the ‘surplus successor’ to Prince William.

According to ET Dr. Carle claimed, “Seeing his mother sidelined in a similar fashion, due to Charles's relationship with Camilla, it's understandable that he sought solace in Meghan, who eventually steered him away from the royals.”

This victim mentality has also been bashed by Dr Carle who believes it may adversely impact Archie and Lilibet in the long run.

Before concluding he admitted, “As an adult and a parent, it’s crucial for Harry to move past this phase and emerge as a role model for his children.”