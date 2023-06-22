Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson lead charge to protect Turner Classic Movies

The Turner Classic Movies community experienced a significant upheaval as Warner Bros. Discovery, the network's parent company, terminated the employment of several long-standing leaders who had been associated with TCM for an extended period.

This raised concerns about the channel's future. In response, renowned filmmakers Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, and Paul Thomas Anderson personally reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to advocate for TCM, reports Vanity Fair.

There may be potential developments in the near future, but the fate of TCM and its commitment to showcasing culturally significant films remains uncertain.

Despite the layoffs, Warner Bros. Discovery's chief content officer, Kathleen Finch, reassured TCM staff of the company's support and dedication to the TCM brand and its mission to celebrate and preserve classic films.

Even CEO David Zaslav has shown his enthusiasm for TCM, acknowledging its importance and stating that he watches it regularly. In April, Zaslav appeared at the TCM Classic Film Festival alongside Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson, emphasizing his appreciation for the channel.

Late Wednesday, Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson issued a joint statement expressing their belief that their lobbying efforts had been successful. Their primary goal is to protect TCM as a cultural touchstone and ensure its continuation.

Overall, Spielberg, Scorsese, and Anderson are optimistic about the future of TCM and are dedicated to working together with Zaslav to safeguard this cherished resource of cinema.

Bad Bunny revealed recently that he has collaborated with Travis Scott on a new song.

The Grammy-winning reggaeton star told Rolling Stone that they worked on the collaboration some time ago, while acknowledging that Travis Scott has been focused on his own project.

“We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute,” said the “Me Porto Bonito” singer.

“I don’t know if maybe I’ll release a song [this year] if I like it enough, but I don’t think so. I said this year was for resting.”

This collaboration between Bad Bunny and Travis Scott will mark the first time the two artists have worked together. Speculation about their collaboration started when a video surfaced last month featuring an alleged snippet of a song that fans attributed to the duo.

BNYX, the producer behind Drake's hit "Search & Rescue," also added fuel to the speculation by tweeting about it.

Whenever the song is released, it is expected to be a huge success. Bad Bunny's album "Un Verano Sin Ti," released in 2022, topped the Billboard 200 chart for an impressive 13 weeks and spawned multiple top ten hits on the Hot 100.

Fans of both artists are eagerly awaiting the release of their new song, as it is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene.