Kriti Sanon's mother drops mysterious post to support daughter's film 'Adipurush'

Kriti Sanon's mother decided to support her daughter amid the backlash and controversy her film, Adipurush.

Kriti's mom, Geeta Sanon shared a mysterious on her Instagram handle with a caption: “Jai Shree Ram.”

As per the translation done by India Today, the note Geeta shared read: “If you'll look with a good mindset, the world will only look beautiful. Lord Ram has taught us to look for love in the berries offered to him by Shabari and not at the fact that they were half eaten.”

The not concluded with the statement that, “one should not look at a person's mistakes, but should understand their emotions.”

Om Raut directorial, Adipurush, is a mythological based on the Hindu Ramayan. The film features Prabhas in the role of Raghava, Kriti as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.



The movie has offended the audience, who are claiming that it carries disrespectful dialogues. Not just that, they are also calling out the film for bad VFX.

Adipurush is made on the budget of INR 500 crore. So far, it has collected almost INR 400 crore in just five days of its release.