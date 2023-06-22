TV Academy and Fox delay 'Emmys' as writers strike continues

The Writers Guild of America strike has posed a significant challenge for the Television Academy as they grapple with the impending Emmys ceremony.

While eligible Academy members have been diligently participating in the nominations round of Emmy voting for almost a week, the uncertainty looms over the future winners' ability to receive their coveted trophies amidst the ongoing labor dispute.

With less than three months remaining until the scheduled September 18 ceremony and live telecast, sources reveal that organizers are actively engaged in discussions about various contingency plans. One potential option being considered is the complete postponement of the event if the industry's labor strife persists through the summer.

This development shouldn't come as a complete surprise, as the Emmys hold a distinctive focus on writers within the entertainment industry.