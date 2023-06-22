DJ Khaled reflects on JAY-Z's advice that transformed his perspective

DJ Khaled has shifted his focus from status and streams to something far more significant: his family.
The birth of his first son, Asahd, 6½, served as a real awakening for the music producer, confirming the wisdom imparted to him by JAY-Z.
Speaking to Variety in a recent cover story interview, the 47-year-old artist shared, "It's all for them. Every single thing — the house we're living in, the cars we drive, the watches, the music … JAY-Z told me, 'Wait till you have a kid — that's when life really starts.'"
He went on to explain, "And as soon as my kids were born, my life changed. Not just these blessings, but also my mentality. Money doesn't define success. Money doesn't define being a mogul. To me, true success is being happy."
Khaled, who is in a partnership with Nicole Tuck, is the proud father of two sons, Asahd and Aalam, aged 6½ and 3½ respectively.
