Prince William growing 'confidence' by the day due to Kate Middleton

Prince William is embracing his confidence as opposed to his father and brother.

The Prince of Wales has left his nervousness aside unlike King Charles and Prince Harry over the years, says expert.

Expert Darren Stanton credits Kate Middleton for the change, noting she has made William more secure in his skin.

He notes: "He's become ever-so more statesman-like in recent years."

"We don’t see any of the old gestures from him that he previously displayed, which denoted a lack of confidence or feeling like a fish out of water. He's a completely different person from when he first started public appearances as a youngster.

Speaking of the past, the expert adds: "Some of the tell-tale gestures that we associate with William are what we call pacifying gestures, which are often used in moments of self-reassurance. We got these a lot with King Charles where he would put his hand inside his jacket.

"If you look at historic footage from Prince William and indeed Prince Harry, you will see that William inherited this gesture from his father. William often made this gesture whilst doing any public engagements or standing on the balcony with the Queen.

Mr Stanton also touched upon Prince William's work with cufflinks.

He noted: "William would also play with his cufflinks during his early years. Again, this is a self-reassuring gesture, designed to soothe ourselves when we’re in situations that we’re finding stressful or when we feel that we’re not in total control.

"Over the years he’s been placed in lots of social situations where anybody would probably feel a little bit anxious, however, we tend not to see that gesture as much now."