Meghan Markle to make 'high end' products after Dior snub

Meghan Markle is allegedly turning towards a new business venture to advance her career.

The Duchess of Sussex is going in the retail business after her unsuccessful collaboration with Spotify and a rumoured link up to Dior.

The 41-year-old is expected to "make a few high end celebrity-based products" to expand her personal brand and eventually net worth.

Royal expert Tessa Dunlop tells Mirror US: "Even the Royal Family might take heart. After all last month the Sussexes promised that they had nothing left to say about their time in The Firm."

Tessa continued: "If things go according to plan, former actress and Hollywood stalwart Meghan will soon be making a few high end celebrity-based products on a new platform minus any royal input.

"Which begs the question, what about Harry?" she continued.

This comes as Meghan Markle's plans to partner with fashion brand Dior were put to rest after an insider revealed the designer had not approached the Duchess to be it's brand ambassador.