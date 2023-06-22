Kristaps Porzingis trade talks heat up between Celtics, Wizards, Clippers

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Washington Wizards walks on the court against the Golden State Warriors at the Capital One Arena on March 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. AFP/File

The Boston Celtics are reportedly eyeing a potential deal for Washington Wizards' big man, Kristaps Porzingis in a flurry of trade rumours.

The Celtics, known for their guard-heavy roster, are looking to bolster their frontcourt depth this offseason. Talks have intensified involving a three-way trade with the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports.

"The Celtics are pursuing Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards in a potential opt-in-and-trade deal," stated Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. He further added, "I'm told Washington and Boston have been in discussion on potential framework as Porzingis navigates the decision on his $36 million player option for next season."

The Wizards, who recently traded Bradley Beal and are in a rebuilding phase, are expected to seek young players and draft picks in exchange for Porzingis. The Celtics, however, have limited assets in that regard but can match salaries by offering veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon. It is likely that a third team may need to get involved to facilitate the trade by taking on Brogdon's contract and providing more enticing assets to Washington.

If the deal goes through, Porzingis would bring a much-needed balance to Boston's roster, complementing the likes of Robert Williams and Al Horford in the frontcourt. The 7-foot-3 Latvian forward had an outstanding season with the Wizards, averaging a career-high 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

The potential trade has generated significant buzz as the NBA Draft draws closer. The Celtics are keen on finalising the deal before the draft night on Thursday.

While the talks continue, fans and analysts are eager to see how Porzingis would fit within the Celtics' system and alongside their young stars. It would also provide Boston with a chance to assess his compatibility with the team before considering a potential supermax contract for Jaylen Brown next year.

As the negotiations progress, all parties involved are aware of the complexity and uncertainty surrounding the deal. The outcome remains uncertain, but the Celtics' pursuit of Porzingis indicates their determination to strengthen their frontcourt and compete at a higher level in the upcoming season.

As one league insider commented, "This trade has the potential to shake up the Celtics' roster and reshape the landscape of the Eastern Conference."