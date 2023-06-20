Keke Palmer shares what inspired her to create KeyTV

Keke Palmer has recently opened up about her inspiration behind creating digital network, KeyTV.



“Digital is what gave me my freedom,” said Palmer during her appearance on The View on Juneteenth.

The Scream Queens alum continued, “I started out doing traditional but when I started getting into digital, I was able to kind of change the narrative and evolve my career in a way that traditional always won’t let you.”

“Sometimes you’re waiting for somebody to open the door but with digital, you could create a door,” she stated.

Palmer revealed that she was inspired by Brian Robbins, the creator of All That and Kenan & Kel, and the digital network AwesomenessTV.

“We need something like this for the young people of colour,” commented the star.

Palmer shared on the show about her visual album and a short movie titled Big Boss, which is her directorial debut.

“I think for years the music industry — it can be kind of rigid. And really what it means to be an artist is to be you,” noted the Nope star.

So, I think I’ve gone through so many of those different trials and tribulations of getting to this point where it’s like, yeah, why would I make my acting separate from my singing? Why can’t I blend them both? This movie is really a narrative that follows that period of me becoming a Big Boss,” pointed out the actress.

Palmer added, “It’s expensive to be a creative.”