Tom Cruise wins over critics with ‘impeccably made’ action pieces in Mission: Impossible 7

On Monday evening, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One held a glamorous world premiere in Rome, which received rave reviews from critics.

Following the aftermath of a series of double-crosses, Dead Reckoning Part One picks up where Fallout left off, with Ethan Hunt and his team of undercover agents once again on a mission to avert a catastrophic nuclear threat and save the world.

With a worldwide box office gross of almost $800 million, the 2018 installment became the most financially successful entry in the franchise to date.

As anticipated, the movie received high praise after its premiere, particularly for its remarkable stunts.

Among the most notable displays of daring featured in the promotional material was Cruise's actual motorcycle jump off a cliff.

Collider’s Perri Nemiroff called it “another winner for the franchise” with production values “through the roof” and “well-defined and exhilarating set pieces.”

Uproxx writer Mike Ryan tweeted “‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on.”

Screenrant’s Joe Deckelmeier wrote: “Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite #missionimpossible film. With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing!”

Fandango writer Erik Davis branded it “an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining.”

The seventh Mission: Impossible installment will bow in theaters on July 12.