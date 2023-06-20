Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope make rare public appearance together

Calvin Harris and fiancée Vick Hope spotted on a rare public outing after Vick recently shared details about their relationship

On Monday, Calvin Harris and his fiancée Vick Hope were spotted together in London, which is a rare occurrence for the couple.

The 39-year-old DJ, who is a superstar in the music industry, was dressed in casual attire - a teal-colored T-shirt paired with navy joggers featuring side stripes and black Adidas trainers. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old presenter opted for a patterned mini dress.

Vick looked stunning in her wrap-over dress, which showcased her toned legs. She completed her outfit with box-fresh white trainers and a woven YSL cross-body bag.

The couple, who seemed very much in love, were spotted at a North London studio. Vick left first while Calvin departed 10 minutes later in a waiting car.

Vick recently opened up about her private life with Calvin, revealing that they prefer to keep things low-key.

The Radio 1 star has been engaged to the famous DJ for a year now, having accepted his proposal just five months into their whirlwind romance.

Although they tend to keep their relationship private, Vick recently shared some insights into her daily life with Calvin during an interview with The Sunday Times.

The couple splits their time between Calvin's 138-acre farm in Ibiza and their home in London. Despite Vick accompanying the Under Control hitmaker on his DJ tours, she confessed that she adores their "peaceful" life in London.

Despite their busy schedules, the couple makes a point to sit down and eat together, even if it means having dinner as late as 9:30 pm.