Wes Anderson indifferent to TikTok imitations of his work

Wes Anderson recently dismissed imitators of his style, stating he avoids seeing their work.

In an interview with The Times, Anderson expressed his disinterest in viewing imitations of his distinctive aesthetic.

Anderson emphasized his desire to protect himself from such content, deleting any sent to him and avoiding comparisons that may influence his own work.

“I’m very good at protecting myself from seeing all that stuff,” he said.

“If somebody sends me something like that I’ll immediately erase it and say, ‘Please, sorry, do not send me things of people doing me.’ Because I do not want to look at it, thinking, ‘Is that what I do? Is that what I mean?’ I don’t want to see too much of someone else thinking about what I try to be because, God knows, I could then start doing it.”

Anderson finds it unnecessary to analyze imitations of his style, as it may inadvertently impact his creative process. The prevalence of imitations reflects a trend where poor copies of great works are mistaken for entertainment.

Anderson's unique style, characterized by symmetrical compositions and meticulous attention to detail, cannot be so easily replicated.