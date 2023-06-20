Britney Spears shares happy selfie with husband Sam Asghari from vacay

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari take a vacation after their first wedding anniversary.
The 41-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos, showcasing her and Asghari enjoying each other's company on an airplane.
In the first snapshot, 29-year-old Asghari pulls Spears close, and the two flash smiles for the camera, clearly aboard a plane. In the second photo, the actor and fitness trainer proudly displays his fresh buzz cut while taking a selfie with Spears, who poses with a peace sign.
"Somebody give me a margarita right now [Apple Emoji] [Shoe Emoji] !!!" Spears playfully captioned the post.
This outing marks a special occasion for the couple, as they recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.
