Andrew Tate to stand trial for rape, human trafficking offenses in Romania

Controversial influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate has reportedly been charged with rape and human trafficking offenses in Romania.

Romanian anti-terrorism authorities arrested Andrew Tate in December of 2022 and he has now been accused of forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women.

The indictment states that Tate and three others engaged in human trafficking in Romania, the US, and the UK.

His brother Tristan has also been charged, along with two additional suspects, and the brothers have been placed under house arrest in Bucharest since March.

The charges are related to alleged offenses against seven women, although the Tates have denied the accusations.

Prosecutors believe that the Tates recruited and exploited women for the production and distribution of pornographic content on platforms like OnlyFans. Andrew Tate gained public attention after appearing as a guest on the UK reality show "Big Brother" in 2016, where he faced criticism for homophobic and racist remarks made on Twitter.

He was removed from the show after a video surfaced of him striking a woman with a belt, though both parties claimed it was with consent.