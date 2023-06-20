Kiara Advani sends wishes to 'Game Changer' co-star Ram Charan on daughter's birth

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan are all set to collaborate in political thriller film 'Game Changer'

Kiara Advani has sent greetings to her Game Changer co-star Ram Charan on welcoming a daughter to the world.

Ram and Upasana welcomed an adorable little baby on June 20. Therefore, the couple has been receiving loads of love and blessing from all around the globe.

Like many others, Kiara has also dropped a small yet heart touching note congratulating the couple on welcoming the little one, reports India Today.

She shared a beautiful couple photo of Ram and Upasana on her Instagram story and wrote: “Congratulations my dearest RC and Upsi. God bless your precious angel!!! Can’t wait to meet her.”

Besides Kiara, Jr NTR also penned a precious note for his best friend Ram on the bith of his daughter. He wrote: "Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a lifetime. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness."

On the work front, Kiara Advani is all set to star in film Game Changer with Ram Charan. Directed by S. Shankar, the film is a political thriller film which is expected to go on floors this year.