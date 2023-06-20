Meghan Markle may ‘revisit’ her ‘almost-influencer past’ amid financial blow

In the coming future, it seems that the breadwinning duty of the Sussexes will be held by Meghan Markle.



According to royal expert, Mary Madigan, Meghan may have to resort to drastic measures to save face.

In her comment piece for News.com.au, the expert claimed that the Duchess of Sussex “might have to pivot from lazy philanthropist to influencer, and it’s not the stuff dreams are made of.”

News broke last week that the streaming platform Spotify has ended its podcasting deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after broadcasting only one season of Markle’s show.

Moreover, The Post earlier reported that the couple is unlikely receive the full amount. The insider told the outlet that they “didn’t produce enough content to receive the full payout of the roughly $20 million deal the couple signed in 2020.”

The Sussexes got another blow to their earnings as within 48 hours of the Spotify news, The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson reported that Netflix “is unlikely to renew” the duke and duchess’ contract.

Madigan claimed that Meghan “could have spent her life wearing big hats and fighting with her sister-in-law Kate but no, she and Harry decided to ditch the royals, and now they are in strife.”

While Meghan cannot return to her acting career, which the royal expert dubbed as ‘C-list’, the “natural choice is that she aligns herself with heaps of luxury brands and makes some cold hard cash by being aspirational.”

The expert suggested that Meghan has to revisit an “era that she’s since scrubbed from the internet because she got fancy and married a prince” and that too with “gusto.”

“Meghan’s future requires her to revisit her almost-influencer past. You see, before Meghan met Harry, she was an Instagram girly,” she penned. “She loved a very obvious filter, a pretend casual pose and she even took photos of herself kissing products.”

As for Prince Harry, Madigan claimed “there isn’t much more he can do to drum up finance.” And since “Harry doesn’t seem to have anything in the pipeline, their financial future might have to rest on Meghan’s shoulders.”