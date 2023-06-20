Julian Sands' disappearance during hiking triggers ongoing search efforts

The San Bernardino county sheriff's department has announced to proceed the search for actor Julian Sands, who went missing during a hike in California five months ago.

In a statement released on Saturday, the sheriff's department provided an update on the ongoing search for Sands, who disappeared in January while hiking in the Mt. Baldy area of the San Bernardino mountains.

Sands, renowned for his performances in acclaimed films like The Killing Fields and A Room with a View, is an experienced hiker and mountaineer. However, he was reported missing on January 13 when he failed to return from his hiking expedition.

"On Saturday, June 17, 2023, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department continued ongoing search efforts in the Mount Baldy wilderness for missing hiker Julian Sands," stated the sheriff's department. "Unfortunately, Mr. Sands was not located."

Over 80 search and rescue volunteers, deputies, and staff members participated in the search on Saturday, receiving support from two helicopters and drone crews. These aerial assets were deployed to survey inaccessible and remote sections of Mt. Baldy. The sheriff's department later shared videos of the search efforts on social media.

However, despite the rising temperatures of summer, the sheriff's department has reported that significant portions of Mt. Baldy remain inaccessible due to "extreme alpine conditions." Some areas still retain over 10 feet of ice and snow, impeding search operations.

Since Sands' disappearance in January, the sheriff's department has conducted eight searches utilizing ground and air resources. Volunteers have dedicated over 500 hours to combing the area for any signs of the missing actor. The department emphasized that Sands' missing person case is an ongoing investigation, and search efforts will continue albeit in a limited capacity.