Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh in ‘RARKPK’ remind fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s chemistry

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' is set to hit theatres on July 28

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani releases; the teaser has reminded fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's chemistry in most of Karan Johar's films.

After sharing screen in Gully Boy, Alia and Ranveer are now back to share an extremely beautiful chemistry in Karan Johar’s directorial film.

Earlier today, the makers dropped the teaser of the movie that gave fans some breathtaking visuals. The teaser did not have any dialogues rather it had a song playing in the background, Tum Kya Mile sing by Arijit Singh.

The chemistry and the love sequences amidst some beautiful scenic are making people fall in love with the movie already.

Not just that, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also reminds one of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The 1 minute 19 seconds long teaser gives a glimpse into the characters of Alia, Ranveer, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar marks his 25 years in the film industry as a filmmaker. He has directed 7 films in total namely Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, My Name is Khan, Student of the Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. All the films turned out blockbusters at the box office.

