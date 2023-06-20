Rumer Willis shares adorable pictures of dad Bruce Willis with newborn daughter

Rumer Willis celebrated her dad Bruce Willis by sharing the first pictures of him holding her new born daughter on Father’s Day.

Taking to Instagram, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor dropped heartwarming snaps of The Sixth Sense star with little Louetta while also wishing her partner Derek Richard Thomas.

The first photo featured Bruce holding his granddaughter while the next one showed him standing next to Rumer who had Lou in her arms.

“Fathers to the old and new,” she captioned the post. “Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life.”

“His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful,” Rumer added. “Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for.”

“Best Girl Dad in the game….” she shared before giving a shout out to Derek on first Father’s Day after they welcomed their daughter.



This comes after it was revealed that the Pulp Fiction star has been feeling “so much happiness” ever since he was blessed with his grand daughter, a source told Radar Online.

The insider said that Bruce is a "doting caretaker" to his little granddaughter, who is "such a blessing" for the family after the actor was diagnosed with dementia.

"This baby feels heaven-sent. She's brought Bruce so much happiness," the insider told the publication, adding that Bruce is trying his best to “make the most of life” amid health scare.

"Seeing Bruce as a grandpa is the sweetest thing. He's always been so good with babies,” the insider said.

"He's been making the most of life, but there are challenges. There are tough days and sadness, so having Louetta has been such a blessing for him and the whole family," the source added.