Tom Cruise pledges to keep fighting for ‘big theaters’ at ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ world premiere

Tom Cruise has promised his fans to keep fighting for “big theaters” at the world premiere of his highly anticipated movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.



The Top Gun: Maverick megastar shared his love for cinema while addressing his fans from Rome’s Spanish Steps at the world premiere.

“There is a community that we are all part of — different cultures and ways of life, we all join together to enjoy cinema,” the superstar said.

Donning a crisp blue suit with gorgeous aviator shades, Cruise turned heads with his dashing personality at the event as he made the passionate speech about cinemagoing.

“It’s something that I grew up with, that made me and inspired me to dream and want to travel the world,” he added. “My goal since I was little was to make movies and travel.”

“And not just be a tourist, but work in that world and understand their culture,” he continued. “Through my movies, I’ve been able to have that because everyone here has allowed me to entertain them.”

“It’s a privilege that I have never taken for granted,” Cruise said. “It’s my passion to entertain you, and I will always fight for big theaters and that kind of experience for everyone.”

Before concluding, the superstar expressed gratitude to Rome while dishing about his experience of shooting some parts of the film in the city.

“I want to thank Rome and the city. And also we got to film in Venice, which was extraordinary, during some very difficult times in this country. I dreamed to be coming here and [sharing] it with all of you.”

Reviews of the movie have started to pour in and as expected, Cruise and his team has once again conveyed what they promised with the action spy film.

In a review by Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, he stated that he had the “absolute best time” watching the Tom Cruise starrer.

It was “an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining,” he said, adding, “Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense."

"The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next.”