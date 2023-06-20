New Zealand, Ireland take stand against racism in football. Twitter

In a disappointing turn of events, two international football matches in Austria were abandoned due to allegations of racial abuse directed towards players.

The New Zealand vs Qatar friendly and the Republic of Ireland Under-21s vs Kuwait Under-22s encounter were both cut short, highlighting the pervasive issue of racism in the sport.

During the New Zealand vs Qatar match, an incident occurred just before halftime, with New Zealand leading 1-0. New Zealand's player, Michael Boxall, was reportedly racially abused by a Qatari opponent. Several New Zealand players confirmed hearing the racial slur, prompting the team's decision not to return for the second half. New Zealand Football fully supported the players' stand against racism, saying that there is no place for such behaviour in football.

"Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player. No official action was taken, so the team have agreed not to come out for the second half of the match," the New Zealand football federation tweeted.

Similarly, in the Republic of Ireland Under-21s vs Kuwait Under-22s match, play was abandoned after a Kuwaiti player allegedly made a racist remark towards an Irish substitute. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) expressed its firm stance against racism and vowed to report the incident to FIFA and UEFA.

These incidents cast a spotlight on the persisting problem of racism in football. The sport's governing bodies, including FIFA, have been increasingly vocal about their commitment to combatting racism. FIFA's president, Gianni Infantino, recently established an anti-racism committee led by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr., who himself has experienced racist abuse in Spain's LaLiga.

While the exact details and consequences of the incidents are yet to be determined, the incidents further underscore the urgency of addressing racism in football. Such behaviour not only tarnishes the spirit of the game but also undermines the values of inclusivity and respect that football should represent.

It is crucial for football authorities, such as FIFA and UEFA, to thoroughly investigate these incidents and take appropriate actions against racism in order to safeguard the integrity and fairness of the sport. The abandonment of these matches serves as a powerful reminder that issues of racism are bigger than football itself and require concerted efforts from all stakeholders to eradicate this scourge from the beautiful game.