Cristiano Ronaldo set to make 200th international appearance for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has made 199 international appearances. AFP/File

Portugal's star striker, Cristiano Ronaldo, is on the verge of making history as he prepares to reach the remarkable milestone of 200 international appearances for his country.

The 38-year-old football icon, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, will achieve this feat in Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifying match against Iceland. Ronaldo aims to accentuate this record and has affirmed that he will never voluntarily retire from international football.

With four goals in three games under new coach Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo has been in fine form. However, in Portugal's recent victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, he was unable to find the back of the net. Nevertheless, the 122-goal international record holder remains motivated to continue performing at the highest level for his national team.

Ronaldo's anticipation of reaching this significant milestone reflects his unwavering dedication and love for his country and team. He expressed his sentiments during a press conference in Reykjavik, saying, "I will never give up coming here (to the Portugal team) because it's always a dream. Reaching 200 international matches is not for anyone; it shows the love I have for my country and our team."

The Portugal team has already been dominating their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, sitting comfortably at the top of Group J with three consecutive wins and an impressive goal tally of 13 without conceding. Ronaldo's presence and contributions have played a vital role in their success.

Coach Roberto Martinez acknowledged the significance of Ronaldo's achievement, emphasising that a player reaching 200 international games is a unique and proud moment for Portuguese football. The match against Iceland will be a celebratory occasion for both Ronaldo and the team.

As Ronaldo's remarkable journey nears this remarkable milestone, he reflects on his accomplishments with gratitude and humility. He never envisioned reaching such heights, and he remains motivated to continue breaking records and performing at the highest level.