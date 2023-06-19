Eminem wishes Snoop Dogg on Father's Day

Eminem has hinted at collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg in a latest Instagram post.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app on Sunday, "The Lose Yourself" rapper said he was invited to breakfast by Snoop.

Sharing a picture with Snoop Cereal, a tape recorder and a cassette, Em wrote, "Happy Father's Day... thanks for the breakfast Snoop Dogg."

The two rappers famously performed together at the Super Bowl halftime with Dr Dre and several other hip-hop artists.

The duo had a rivalry going on between them before they appeared on the stage.

According to reports, Dr Dre, whom the pair respects for mentoring them, played a key role in ending their beef which started after Snoop said he didn't think Eminem was one of the greatest rappers of all time.

His remarks elicited strong reaction from the Detroit native. Eminem responded to Snoop in a diss track but before the latter had responded, the beef was settled with the efforts of mutual friends.

Dozens of Eminem fans asked him to release an album as he shared the Instagram post after a break from the social media platform.

Some people think Eminem and Snoop Dogg might collaborate for a song in the near future.