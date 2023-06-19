Prince Andrew heartbroken as he misses out the Order of the Garter

King Charles III's younger brother Prince Andrew is reportedly very upset for not attending the Order of the Garter on Monday.

The Duke of York was snubbed by the royal family as they did not invite him to attend the procession Order of the Garter procession.

Th King and Queen Camilla led the Royal Family in the historic Order of the Garter Service and Procession at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The service was the monarch's first time acting as Sovereign of ‘The Order of the Garter’.

Princess Beatrice and Eugene's father Andrew has reportedly been banned from taking part in the procession once again. Last year, it was reported that Charles and the Prince of Wales had lobbied the Queen to prevent Andrew’s appearance due to concerns it would incite public backlash.

The Duke of York, who has been a Garter Knight since 2006, was only permitted to attend the private elements of the day in 2022, with a palace insider saying it was a "family decision".

Royal commentator Ingrid Seward, who is the Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, told GB News on Monday that Andrew is probably "completely lost" but "unable to do anything" about the snub.



The Order of the Garter is an annual tradition which sees the monarch and the rest of the Royal Family honour the Knights of the Garter at a special event on the grounds of Windsor Castle.



Most of the senior working royals are members of the Order of the Garter - with Queen Camilla installed last year by the later Queen Elizabeth. Other people who are selected to be members are those who have contributed to national life or have served the monarch.

