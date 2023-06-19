Man who assaulted Bebe Rexha at her concert gets arrested!

At The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City, during a stop on her Best F'n Night Of My Life tour on Sunday, a man threw a phone at Bebe Rexha, striking her in the face. The offender was apprehended at the venue.
In a Twitter video, the Back to You artist could be seen wearing a purple outfit with her blonde hair flowing down as she sang and approached the front of the stage.
Suddenly, a phone was thrown from the crowd and hit her directly in the face while she was facing the audience. The singer fell down and was rushed to get aid.
A new video has surfaced showing security personnel locating the man responsible for throwing the phone and pulling him out of the crowd by lifting him over the barrier.
As this was happening, angry fans could be heard shouting words like "a**hole" and "that is assault" at the man while he was being taken away.
Worried fans flocked to Twitter following the incident. “This is Bebe Rexha being rushed out of the concert venue here in NYC after someone threw a f***ing phone and hit her face as she was leaving the stage,” wrote one in the caption of the video.
“Bebe is literally one of the sweetest and most unproblematic people in the music industry she doesn’t deserve this… some of y’all really need to leave her alone omg,” wrote another enraged fan.
