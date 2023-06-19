A Louis Vuitton bag smaller than a grain salt up for auction?

This picture shows the microscopic bag by MSCHF placed against the tip of a finger. — Instagram/@mschf

A microscopic handbag that is smaller than a grain of salt recently went viral on the internet, a few years after small handbags the size of a person's palm were taking over the fashion industry.

The US artist collective MSCHF, known for its eccentric auctions, has created yet another unusual item. A bag that fits through the eye of a needle is being auctioned off by MSCHF.

The bag also includes a microscope.

Smaller than a speck of dust, the bag's pockets are discrete. It is difficult to see the tiny product with the unaided eye. The bag is a knockoff of the On the Go bag by Louis Vuitton.

Sharing the images on its Instagram page, the MSCHF wrote in the caption: "Smaller than a grain of sea salt and narrow enough to pass through the eye of a needle, this is a purse so small you'll need a microscope to see it."

They added: "There are big handbags, normal handbags, and small handbags, but this is the final word in bag miniaturisation." As a once-functional object like a handbag becomes smaller and smaller, its object status becomes steadily more abstracted until it is purely a brand signifier."

On social media platforms, however, the tiny bag has gained a lot of popularity, and has garnered insightful comments under the post by MSCHF about the microscopic bag from users.

"Actually incredible. I'd love to see how the absolute tiniest details were done," commented a user.

"Honestly, if I were really rich, I'd buy this and put it under a magnifying glass cabinet; it'd be funny," wrote another user.