After Jin, J-Hope, other BTS members to join military service by year end

Global sensation BTS recently marked their tenth anniversary. On June 13, 2023, Yeouido Park in Seoul hosted a huge FESTA.

Since making their debut in the Korean pop industry, this was their first public engagement.

It was reported that more than 400,000 fans gathered at the event.

BTS leader Kim Namjoon hosted a radio show in live appearance and Jungkook was seen narrating a spectacular fireworks display.

Two of the oldest members Hyung Kim Seokjin and J-hope (main dancer) were absent from the show due their mandatory military enlistment duties.

Jungkook was quoted saying that he would cut his hair short in a live stream, reports Mid-day.

RM, who was previously determined to serve military around the same time as J-Hope, postponed his enlistment due to a new project.

According to a report, RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook’s enlistments are expected officially by the end of this year.

BTS has planned an early enlistment for Jimin, V and Jungcook to regroup BTS sooner rather than experiencing their absence.

The first solo album of Jungcook is reportedly set to release on July 14, 2023. It is expected that album will have an English song as well.